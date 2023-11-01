redONE appoints new CEO for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): redONE Network Sdn Bhd (redONE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ameen Amaendran as its new chief executive officer (CEO) for Malaysia.

He replaces Farid Yunus, who in turn has been redesignated as group CEO of redONE Holdings.

Ameen comes to redONE with a wealth of experience, having been involved in the telecommunications industry for the last 22 years, holding various roles in the two largest mobile network operators in Malaysia. Since 2018, he was seconded by CelcomDigi to another local Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) where he successfully turned around a loss-making business into an MVNO making eight-digit profits annually.

This will be his second stint at redONE, having been seconded by CelcomDigi for one year back in February 2016.

“I am looking forward to returning to redONE and especially to help them grow their market share in the prepaid segment. As the only postpaid MVNO in Malaysia with over a million subscribers, they have significant growth opportunities with prepaid.” noted Ameen.

In addition to offering postpaid and prepaid mobile services, redONE has also ventured in microfinancing with the launch of redCASH earlier this year, offering loans of up to RM10,000 to its existing subscribers.

Other services include insurance (redCARE) and electronic goods (redMALL). To subscribe to redONE customers can visit its many sales partners nationwide, or via customer self-registration at redone.com.my, or via their mobile app.