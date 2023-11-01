Saboni and Susan top SCC Captain’s tourney

SAMARAHAN (Nov 1): Saboni Kadir became the new Men’s Open champion of the 2nd SCC Captain’s Challenge Trophy after he recorded 41 Stableford points at Samarahan Country Club on Sunday.

He pipped Sulaiman Ibrahim to the title on count back (OCB) after both registered a similar score.

Coming in third place was Rozi Yusop who also beat Gerald Tan OCB with both having a similar 40 points.

In fifth to 10th placings were Mej Patrick Be (39), Lincoln Leong (38 OCB), Calvin Soh (38 OCB), Mark Langub Parag (38 OCB), John Louis (38 OCB) and Wong Tai On (37).

The Ladies champion was SCC lady captain Susan Toh who scored 41, finishing two points ahead of defending champion Kim Mi Kyeong and Lee Eun Ju. Chang Jin Young (36) and Elvina Wong (32) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile, Datin Lucy Lau Leh Ik won the Invited Guest category after she carded 40 points.

Dato Sri Kho Kak Beng was second on 39 followed by Terence Chai (36 OCB), Dato Ngieng Ping Wei (36 OCB) and Ting Kee Suen (36).

There were no winners for the hole-in-one prizes of RM20,000 for Hole 3, RM5,000 for Hole 5, 15 and 17, RM10,000 for Hole 15 sponsored by Kaliman Timber Corporation Sdn Bhd, 65” TV for Hole 17 sponsored by Haw Electrical, and one set of Kuro MLC 5526 or GC7 at all par 3’s sponsored by Swing Dynamic.

The event attracted 111 golfers, with 73 vying in the Men’s Open, 18 in the Ladies and 20 in the Invited Guest categories.