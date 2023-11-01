Sagah: Cognitive devt, new ways of doing things needed for wholesome education

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 1): Education needs to encompass cognitive development, including emotional intelligence, adaptability, creativity and critical thinking in the transition from Education 4.0 to Education 5.0, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In saying this, he also underscored it as a paradigm shift in innovative educational research and practices.

“The learning experience will be tailored to individual students based on a deeper understanding of their needs and differences. However, this understanding should come from continuous research because each generation differs from the previous one.

“It is not reasonable to apply current practices for Generation Z to millennial research findings,” he said when speaking at the International Education Research and Innovation Conference 2023 (iCERI2023) held at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) Tun Abdul Razak Campus here.

Sagah said attention needs to be given on skills that go beyond school subjects and technical knowledge, as well as recognising the importance of social-emotional skills.

“For example, in Mathematics, we don’t want to produce a student who can perfectly apply quadratic equations – however, they lack empathy, resilience, emotional control and clear communication when interacting with others.

“This is because interaction is crucial even as we move towards digitalisation,” he emphasised.

Furthermore, he said new technologies and technology applications should be emphasised, especially gamification, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

All these fields are still evolving and developing, and as such, innovative teachers are in a suitable position to apply these technologies for educational purposes, he added.

“I expect that such innovations will be presented during this conference, including evidence of their effectiveness for further improvements. Research and innovation can also support teachers in transitioning from a top-down delivery mode to a facilitator role,” he said.

Moreover, he said it enables learners of all age groups to progress, make significant contributions to society, and navigate the complex challenges of our ever-evolving world.

Also present was Anis Alisya Abdullah, the director of IPG Tun Abdul Razak Campus in Kota Samarahan.

The invited speakers at the event came from the Philippines, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.