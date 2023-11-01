Sarawak set to be first state to have ombudsman law in Malaysia, says Juanda

SIBU (Nov 1): Sarawak will become the first state to present an Ombudsman Bill when the State Legislative Assembly sits from Nov 20-29.

Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya said Sarawak will also be the first state to have an ombudsman law in Malaysia.

“A historic moment is in the making when Sarawak Ombudsman Bill is presented at the Sarawak State Assembly this November,” he said at the opening ceremony of a programme with the Integrity and Ombudsman Unit in Kuching recently.

About 80 participants, including directors, chief executive officers, managing directors from government–related companies and the private sector, and senior government officials attended the event.

According to Juanda, with the ordinance in place, it will act as a check and balance mechanism for the delivery of government services to the people.

He said the decision was made after going through several levels of brainstorming and engagement sessions with stakeholders.

Not only that, he added, the Ombudsman’s recent benchmark visit to Sweden and Finland had also become its main reference.

“The government is committed to all aspects of governance as well as providing an element of checks and balances.”

Juanda also said the state government had mandated the Sarawak Integrity Unit and Ombudsman to establish a Special Cabinet Committee (Cabcom) to access, examine and make recommendations on the annual financial statements and annual budget estimates for state statutory bodies and authorities.

As chairman of Cabcom, Juanda hoped that every recommendation submitted will be followed and appropriate action will be taken so that the issues raised will not recur.

At the same time, he also reminded that each responsible ministry should ensure that the procedures and financial governance of the agencies under their respective supervision are continuously monitored.

“With the existence of Cabcom, hopefully, it will be able to avoid leakages in addition to ensuring that every allocation channelled by the government is used prudently and with integrity.”