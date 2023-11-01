Serian cops looking for next of kin of accident victim

KUCHING (Nov 1) Police are looking for the next of kin of an accident victim who succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Oct 19.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis, when contacted, said the deceased was knocked down by a vehicle at a road near Bukit Rasau, Serian around 7.50pm on Oct 16.

“The deceased, at that time, was found to be only wearing his briefs and no identification documents were found on him,” he added.

Aswandy said that the deceased, was also found to be suffering serious injuries and was sent to the Serian Hospital for treatment before being referred to SGH.

“However, he succumbed to his injuries at the SGH while receiving treatment at 6.37pm on Oct 19,” he added.

Aswandy said the deceased’s body is still unclaimed at the SGH’s forensics department.

Those who recognised the deceased are advised to call the case’s investigating officer sub-inspector Adrian Francis at 019-8347530.