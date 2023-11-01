Tabling of Sabah Labour Ordinance amendments at next Parliament session

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): The Ministry of Human Resources is in the process of making amendments to the Labour Ordinance [Sabah Chapter 67] (OBS), to ensure workers in Sabah can enjoy the same benefits and protection as other states.

It is targeting for the OBS bill to be tabled in the next Parliament session.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud in a statement on Wednesday said OBS is the main labour law that governs the relationship between employers and employees in Sabah, and the proposed amendment involving 16 items.

The 16 items are interpretation; covering all employees regardless of salary limit or type of job; determination of who is the employee and the employer; strengthening provisions related to salary payment liability; sexual harassment; prohibition of discrimination; forced labor; improve provisions relating to children and young people; protection during pregnancy; increase the duration of maternity leave; weekly working hours; paternity leave; payment of wages; flexible work arrangements; penalties and fines; and housing, accommodation and employee facilities.

“OBS came into force on January 1, 1950 and was declared as a federal legislation through the Modification of Laws (Declaration of Federal Present Laws) (Sabah) Order, 1965 on 20 May 1965.

“However, since 1965 OBS has only been amended once, in 2005 compared to the Employment Act 1955 [Act 265] which has been amended 12 times.

“Accordingly, the provisions under OBS need to be aligned with the provisions under Act 265, so that workers in Sabah can enjoy the same protection as workers in the Peninsula.

“In addition, this proposed amendment also involves harmonising provisions under OBS with provisions under the Children and Young Persons (Employment) Act 1966 [Act 350] and the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Employee Facilities Act 1990 [Act 446] that apply as well as being in force in the Peninsula, in accordance with its application in the Sabah region,” he said.

Mustapha also said that the Sabah State Government had agreed through the Cabinet meeting on October 19 2022 that amendments to the OBS would also be made as per the Work Act 1955 in the Peninsula.

“I would like to take the opportunity here to thank the Sabah State Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, Chief Minister of Sabah for the agreement that has been given to amend the OBS to ensure that the welfare of workers can be improved through the proposed amendment.

“If the amendment to the Labor Ordinance (Sabah Chapter 67) is approved by the House of Parliament, it is certain that the rights and benefits that will be enjoyed by employers and employees in the Sabah region will be equivalent to those enjoyed by employees in the Peninsula.

“With the amendment of the Sabah Labor Ordinance, this will undoubtedly raise the image of the Sabah region at the international level, especially in relation to issues of human rights and labor rights, the issue of eliminating discrimination and also the issue of eradicating forced labor and child labor in accordance with the Convention of the International Labor Organization (ILO),” he added.

For the current status, Mustapha said the ministry had completed the draft Sabah Labor Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the draft bill had been submitted to the Attorney General’s Department for review and approval.

At this point, he said the Attorney General’s Department is examining the draft of the bill and once approval is obtained, it will be presented in the Cabinet meeting for approval before it can be brought to Parliament.

According to him, this amendment was originally planned to be presented in the Parliament session in November 2023, but to ensure that all matters related to labor can be carefully taken into account, the ministry is still refining the amendment this time so that it can take into account the interests and conditions of all parties covering 187 thousand employers which are currently operating and 2.038 million workers who are currently working in the Sabah region.

“As this amendment involves a major amendment, sufficient time must be given so that the revised and approved draft amendment is complete and comprehensive.

“The ministry aims for the OBS bill to be tabled in Parliament at the next session,” he concluded.