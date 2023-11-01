Tiong defends his right to consume alcohol after PN MP’s criticism in Parliament

MIRI (Nov 1): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing has stressed in Parliament that as a non-Muslim Chinese, drinking alcohol is not an offence.

Tiong said this when chiding Opposition Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin from Perikatan Nasional (PN), who had taken issue with the minister two weeks ago for consuming alcohol.

“Masjid Tanah raised an issue about me getting drunk, that I drank alcohol. I am not Muslim, what is wrong with me drinking?” he questioned during the winding-up session for the Budget 2024 debate in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Tiong pointed out MPs should instead focus on finding ways to develop the Malaysian economy instead of raising issues that could disturb peace and harmony in the country.

The Bintulu MP explained that he was invited to Pelangai in Bentong, Pahang for a lantern festival.

“I drank and acted a bit foolish while playing with children at the event.

“This was part of Chinese culture. What is wrong with that?” he questioned.

He also said the MP should not make issues out of nothing as there is no need to complain about the cultural practices of the non-Muslim community.

“We must respect each other to achieve harmony,” he said.

Mas Ermieyati had raised the issue of Tiong dancing and drinking in public on Oct 16.

She also asked if it was his unique way of promoting Malaysia for tourism.