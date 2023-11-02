12 Kapit students going for higher studies receive cash assistance

KAPIT (Nov 2): Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat recently handed over one-off higher studies cash assistance to 12 students who have been accepted to further their studies at diploma and degree levels in local institutions of higher learning.

The ceremony to hand over the cash assistance was held at Meligai Hotel here, and was attended by community leaders.

Jamit congratulated the students for being accepted to further their studies, saying this was due to their hard work during their school days.

He advised the students, while in the college or university, to concentrate on their course work in order to obtain excellent results and encouraged them to work hard to aim for the Dean’s Award upon graduation.

“Kapit is developing. We need learned and knowledgeable people to help plan developments here. There are many fields you can contribute towards the wellbeing of our hometown which we all love.

“I am looking forward to your graduation as civil engineers, medical engineers, electrical engineers, accountants, quantity surveyors, geologists, teachers, agriculturalists and experts in science and healthcare,” said Jamit, who also wished the students all the best in their studies.

The 12 students are Albert Ho, Maczlenny Manggie, Ang Imram Nurul Amin, Karen Trisna Eyok Kemarau, Angeliyn Janny Bernard, Marc Nicholas James, Emalson Ringgi Empikau, Olivia Yeo, Lina Jimbun, Dorathy Balen Tayai, Asfharina Sharmila and David Ayut.