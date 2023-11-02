40 attend Sibu Korea Tang Soo Do Union seminar

SIBU (Nov 2): About 40 exponents attended the Sibu Korea Tang Soo Do Union (SKTSDU) 3rd classical seminar held at Sibu Agape centre last weekend.

The seminar, themed ‘Clinic and leadership programme’, was conducted by Grandmaster Han Chi Sup from South Korea.

Participants included those from Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, Sarikei and Sibu.

SKTSDU president Lim Kiong Chai said the seminar touched on the leadership roles played by the exponents.

He was confident that more of such programmes would be held to boost the activities of SKTSDU.

Lim said they are also looking into the possibility of staging an in-house competition once they have enough members.

“Having competition is the lifeline of our union and we do hope to be able to organise an in-house competition soon,” he added.

Lim also invited enthusiasts to join the union which promotes martial arts as self-defence exercise and also a form of mental health building.

He said the union conducts training on every Saturday and Sunday, from 5pm to 6pm at its premises at Jalan Kampong Dato.

The registration fee is RM100 for life and there is no monthly fee, he added.

Those interested to join the union can call Lim on phone 012-8912013.