Analysis: Positive on OMH’s pare down in China smelter

KUCHING: Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) is positive on OM Holdings Ltd’a (OMH) latest move to pare down its stake in its smelter in China by 90 per cent for RM119 million, as the smelter has been idle for almost two years.

The new shareholder will inject capital to restart the unit’s operation while OMH will handle raw material procurement and marketing.

In detail, OMH is selling a 90 per cent stake in OM Material (Qinzhou) Co Ltd (OMQ) to Beijing Kunpeng Hongsheng Metal Co Ltd (BKHM) for 182.6 million yuan, which comes to circa US$25 million or RM119 million.

OMH will still retain a 10 per cent interest in the Chinese unit. BKHM is an established company involved in the trading of ores and manganese alloys in China. The exercise is expected to be completed by 30 Nov 2023.

“We are positive on this latest development. We estimate that OMH will book in gains of US$18 million (RM86 million or 12.0 sen per cent share) from the disposal.

“The proceeds could be redeployed to OMH’s core business operations in Sarawak as the Samalaju plant is in the midst of the silicon metal conversion project,” Kenanga Research opined.

It saw that the proceeds from this smelter share pare down will reduce OMH’s net debt and net gearing of US$229.5 million and 0.57 times as at end-June 2023 to US$204.5 million and 0.51 times, respectively.”

Meanwhile, the new controlling shareholder of OMQ will restart its operation which has been curtailed since Dec 2021 due to skyrocketing energy cost.

Kenanga Research understood that BKHM will inject additional capital to refurbish the smelting plant while OMH will assist in the procurement of raw materials and product marketing. In addition, OMH could leverage on BKHM to broaden its market reach in China.

It maintained its forecasts for OMH as OMQ does not contribute to OMH’s earnings.