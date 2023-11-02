BNM keeps OPR at 3 pct

KUCHING (Nov 2): At its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3.00 per cent.

In a statement, BNM explained that for the Malaysian economy, the advance GDP estimate points to an improvement in economic activity in the third quarter. Growth in 2024 will be driven mainly by resilient domestic expenditure, with some support emanating from the expected recovery in E&E exports.

“Continued employment and wage growth remain supportive of household spending. Tourist arrivals and spending are expected to improve further.

“Investment activity would be supported by continued progress of multi-year infrastructure projects, and implementation of catalytic initiatives under the national master plans. Measures under Budget 2024 will also provide additional impetus to economic activity.”

BNM said the growth outlook remains subject to downside risks stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand and larger and protracted declines in commodity production.

Meanwhile, upside risks to growth mainly emanate from stronger-than-expected tourism activity, a stronger recovery from the E&E downcycle, and faster implementation of existing and new projects.

“As expected, both headline and core inflation have moderated, mainly due to easing cost pressures. In the third quarter, headline and core inflation averaged at two and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

“Going into 2024, inflation is expected to remain modest. Risks to the inflation outlook remain highly subject to changes to domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity prices and financial market developments.”

Of note, the government’s intention to review price controls and subsidies in 2024 will affect the outlook for inflation and demand conditions.

The expectations of a higher-for-longer interest rate environment in the US, and increased concerns over the escalation of geopolitical tensions have contributed to a persistently strong US dollar. This has affected other major and emerging market currencies, including the ringgit.

Nevertheless, these developments are not expected to derail Malaysia’s growth prospects. Bank Negara Malaysia will continue to manage risks of heightened volatility, including to provide liquidity, to ensure the orderly functioning of the domestic foreign exchange market.

Financial institutions continue to operate with strong capital and liquidity buffers, with domestic financial conditions remaining conducive to sustain credit growth.

At the current OPR level, the monetary policy stance remains supportive of the economy and is consistent with the current assessment of the inflation and growth prospects.

“The MPC remains vigilant to ongoing developments to inform the assessment on the outlook of domestic inflation and growth. The MPC will ensure that the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable economic growth amid price stability.”