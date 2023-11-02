CM: State govt encourages, fosters innovation culture in public sector

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): The State Government gives priority and will continue to intensify efforts to fuel the culture of innovation to ensure a faster, efficient and effective government service delivery system, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said innovation in the public sector is not just about adopting new technology, but it is closely related to the process of changing the way of thinking and working collaboratively in order to provide excellent service to the people, especially in Sabah.

Accordingly, he said the State Government has made innovation one of the main agendas in empowering the Sabah public sector.

He said it is because the public service is the backbone of the state’s development and the main driver of the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (SMJ) through the essence of human capital and the well-being of the people.

“Civil servants need to come up with more thoughtful, bold and aggressive ideas in making improvements and innovations in order to achieve the SMJ direction.

“Thus department heads play a very significant role in leading the innovation direction of the agencies they lead,” he said at the 2023 Sabah Public Sector Innovation Award Presentation Ceremony (ISAS) at Menara Kinabalu on Thursday.

According to him, in line with the rapid changes in technology and national development patterns, government agencies need to constantly take steps to use new and different approaches in implementing certain policies and services.

He said innovation is the heart of a country’s progress and development, in addition to providing new opportunities and possibilities, it is also a driver to move society forward.

“Sabah, a rich state with great potential. Every day, we often see extraordinary progress happening all over the world, both in the private sector and in the field of public service delivery.

“All these changes cannot be achieved without the function and active role of the government in shaping the future of the state and the aspect of innovation is the key to ensure its effectiveness”, he stressed.

Hajiji added Malaysia still remains on the 36th position in the Global Innovation Index 2023 since 2022 which demands that the eco-system environment, the way of working in the organization and the lifestyle of the community needs to be drastically increased to ensure that the country continues to remain competitive and competitive through thinking creatively and innovative.

He said that the scenario required civil servants to redouble their efforts to create various bursts of innovative ideas in the service delivery system in line with the trend of globalization that is growing today.

According to him, ISAS 2023 is proof of the State and Federal Governments’ commitment to foster the efficiency and excellence of public institutions in Sabah through creativity and innovation activities.

He said the platform not only recognizes the outstanding efforts of dedicated civil servants, but is also a channel for the state and federal governments to promote innovative thinking and inspire all civil servants to cultivate innovation in the public service.

Hajiji said that the government appreciates civil servants who never get tired of continuing to innovate to transform the public sector in this state.