Construction labourer found dead in Kapit

KAPIT (Nov 2): A construction labourer was found dead at an open space near Taman Betek in Jalan Kapit bypass Selirik here yesterday (Nov 1).

Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu said the victim was identified as Gelayan Mendan, 35, from Rumah Apang at Sungai Majau, Kanowit.

She said members of the public informed the police about the discovery of a body around 5.34pm.

“A team of policemen went to the location as soon as they received information about the discovery. The team found the body of a man believed to have died three days ago.

“The victim was fully clothed and lying face down on the ground. Also found with him was a backpack.

“Initial inspection did not find any identification documents, and so far the police have not yet identified the cause of death,” she said when contacted today.

She said the body had been sent to the Kapit Hospital for post mortem, and that it had been identified by his brother based on his clothes.

The case is now classified as sudden death pending post mortem results, she added.

The Kapit police request cooperation from the public who have any information regarding the case to contact the Kapit District Police Headquarters at 084-799622 or the investigating officer Sub-Inspector Steward Albert at 013-7595095.