Datuk Bandar: New Pengkalan Sapi to become Kuching Car-Free Morning programme’s focal point

KUCHING (Nov 2): The newly upgraded Pangkalan Sapi is set to become the focal point of the Kuching Car-Free Morning programme, said Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

He said local residents from Petra Jaya can join the activity by walking from the Pangkalan Sapi to Padang Merdeka using the Darul Hana Bridge.

According to him, the upgrading of the Pangkalan Sapi facility, located between the Astana Negeri and the Sarawak Legislative Assembly Building (DUN), is already completed and ready to be used.

“This will make it easier for both residents in the area to walk or use bicycles to move to the area that has been expanded for the purpose of the activity,” he said when met at the handing over of the Tourism Facility Beautification project from the contractor here today.

Asked on the operation of the Pangkalan Sapi, he said this would depend on the proposed English Tea House near Fort Margherita, adding that the city council will appoint an anchor operator to run the tea house.

“Meanwhile, this building will be used as a stall selling crafts and others. We will appoint an operator to carry out operations in the cafeteria here,” he said.

The redevelopment of Pangkalan Sapi includes building pedestrian walkways, parking areas for cars and buses, constructing jetties, building a bridge connecting to Astana, providing public toilets, plazas, and public parks.

The facility also provides five kiosks for vendors.