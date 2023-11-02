Deputy Premier: Samarakan water supply project included in S’wak govt development plan

BINTULU (Nov 2): The project to provide clean water supply to the Samarakan area here has been included in the Sarawak government’s development plan, assured Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said it would be implemented to be included in works to increase the capacity of the water treatment plant here.

“This is already in our planning not only for Rumah Rapael Ngau but will cover almost the entire Samarakan area,” he said, adding that some related projects are currently in the implementation and planning stages.

He said this to the media during the ‘Program Sembang Santai & Demo Masakan’ at Rumah Rafael Ngau, Jalan Samarakan here today.

In another development, Awang Tengah said the land issue being used by certain parties to campaign for the Jepak by-election showed that the parties lacked capital to win votes.

He said they should refrain from inciting the people as if the government was not doing the work while playing politics.

“This will slow down the process of people getting their land ownership and cause problems.

“I hope the people will not easily believe in such incitements,” he said.

He said the state government had taken various initiatives to safeguard the people’s land rights, including issuing gazettes which clearly showed that the government had not seized the people’s land as alleged.

Also present were Sarawak Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar; Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor; Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan; Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus; and GPS candidate for Jepak Iskandar Turkee.