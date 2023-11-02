DPM Fadillah: S’wak’s renewable energy projects may get share of Abu Dhabi company’s planned $US20 bln investment in M’sia

BINTULU (Nov 2): An investor from Abu Dhabi is keen to place some of its planned US$20 billion investment in Malaysia into renewable energy projects in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Deputy Prime Minister said political stability in Sarawak under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been key to empowering the economy.

“The diversity of economic activity planning by the state government, especially regarding renewable resources, utilising natural resources has encouraged foreign investment such as from Abu Dhabi, which is interested in investing US$20,000 billion for a period of 10 years in the same field,” he said when attending an event at Kampung Kemunting last night.

Fadillah said the Sarawak government is also exploring an algae project in collaboration with Petronas for jet fuel, hydrogen, green economy, and digital economy.

“Community support in the state administration is very necessary to fulfil the voice of the people in Sarawak even though some plans will take time to be realised,” he said.

He pointed out that with the formation of the Unity Government, the people put a lot of trust in the state leadership and thus a Sarawakian has been given the mandate to be Deputy Prime Minister.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president said it was the solid support of Sarawakians that made this possible.

He thus called on Bintulu folk, especially in Jepak constituency, to continue ensuring the stability of the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Fadillah added voting for GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee on Saturday will ensure their voices are heard in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

The Jepak by-election will see a three-cornered fight between Iskandar, Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party, and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

The by-election is being held following the death of six-term incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Jepak state constituency has 22,804 voters, comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.