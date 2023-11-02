European Film Festival returns to Kuching after four-year hiatus

KUCHING (Nov 2): After a four-year hiatus, the 24th European Film Festival (EUFF) 2023 has returned to Kuching, featuring 11 movies from countries such as Netherlands, Spain, Belgium at the Golden Screen Cinema (GSC) in CityONE Megamall here from Nov 2 to 5.

The EUFF 2023 was officially launched here last night with the screening of a Norwegian film ‘Operation Arctic’, a 2014 youth adventure story about innovative, curious, brave and daring kids who was accidentally left behind in a cold, dark and dangerous environment in the Savalbard Islands way up north in the Artic Ocean.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who graced the event, which was hosted by the Royal Embassy of Norway in Malaysia, said the movie would be intriguing and exciting because it featured the harsh cold Norwegian archipelago and away from modern civilisation.

“I was made to understand ‘Svalbard’ is also known as ‘Spitsbergen or Spitzbergen’ which is a Norwegian archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean and North of mainland Europe.

“To our Norwegian friends, the sunny and hot weather in Sarawak and Malaysia in general is something to be envied. Thus, both Sarawak and Malaysia have always attracted the attention of tourists and visitors from European countries.

“We are also thankful that they have come to spend their holidays here in the past and present day,” said Abdul Karim.

He also welcomed visitors from the European countries to enjoy the “little pleasures in life” that are found in Sarawak, popularly known as the Land of The Hornbills.

“It is an honour for me to be here, and it is a pleasure to join the rest of you who are enthusiasts of the cinema and cultural exchange initiatives.

“I would like to record our appreciation to the Royal Norwegian Embassy for having chosen Kuching and CityONE Megamall as the venue for this year’s edition of the film festival,” he said.

Meanwhile, Royal Embassy of Norway Deputy Head of Mission Tom Jorgen Martinussen said the first reason they chose an Arctic film for this year’s launching was because Norway is chairing the Artic Council.

“Since its establishment in 1996, the council has been a key arena for cooperation on matters of common interest to the Arctic states, with a particular focus on the matters of common interest to the Arctic states, with a particular focus on the environment, climate change and sustainable economic development.

“The Arctic might seem far away from the tropical regions of Malaysia, but the temperature changes we see in the Arctic are more extreme than elsewhere, and the effects are also felt on changing weather patterns and climate conditions here in Southeast Asia.

“More extreme weather, changes to monsoon seasons and amount of rainfall and more, affect us all,” said Martinussen.

He said the second reason for choosing an Arctic themed film was because the Norwegian city of Bodø in the Arctic region would be the European Capital of Culture in 2024.

“It will be the first time ever that a city in the Arctic will be European Capital of Culture,” he said.

Adding on, Martinussen said another reason they were here last night was because Norway and Sarawak have enjoyed excellent cooperation in many areas and he hoped to expand the relationship further.

“Earlier this year in August this year, the Premier of Sarawak led a delegation visiting Norway to learn about how we are developing carbon capture and storage technologies to help reduce carbon emissions and reach the goals in the Paris Agreement and at the same time developing new industries to facilitate the green transition our economies need.

“We hope to see many other areas of mutual cooperation between Norway and Sarawak in the future,” added Martinussen.

During the EUFF 2023, tickets for the movies ‘Rising Hawk’ (Ukraine) and ‘Last Dance’ (Switzerland ) are priced at RM10 each.

The public can watch nine titles — ‘Brothers’ (Netherlands), ‘Goya in Bordeaux’ (Spain), ‘Neither With You’ (Hungary), ‘The Restless’ (Belgium), ‘Imad’s Childhood’ (Sweden), ‘We Still Talk’ (Italy), ‘Parents vs Influencers’ (Italy), ‘Mr Jones’ (Ukraine), and ‘Ramona’ (Spain) — for free with an RM4 mineral water purchase.

Tickets can be purchased or redeemed via the ticketing kiosk in GSC CityOne Megamall Kuching or via GSC e-payment (website or mobile application) channels.

The EUFF is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, in collaboration with embassies and cultural institutions of EU Member States as well as Ukraine, Switzerland and Norway.

The e-trailer for EUFF 2023 and movie information is available at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QaiaPJWttdPv2AmgXF9BcazluVSXq_ND?usp=sharing.