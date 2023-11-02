Fadhlina: Students receive relevant message from ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ events

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ events initiated by the Education Ministry (KPM) have effectively delivered a message of humanity, peace and harmony to students, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that the programme was conducted according to a process that took into account the students’ level of understanding of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“…these schools have their own dynamics and it is the responsibility of the teachers to ensure that this message reaches according to the activities that they feel are suitable for the school.

“So this is a clear message that the purpose of holding the Palestine Solidarity Week)is to uphold the nation’s stand and ensure that the message reaches all our students,” she told reporters after attending the Palestine Solidarity Week programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Ahmad Razali in Ampang near here today.

Palestine Solidarity Week started on Monday and ends tomorrow to respond to the government’s stance to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

It is being held in schools, vocational colleges, matriculation colleges and teacher training institutes throughout the country, with the aim of educating students about human values ​​that also include human rights and courtesy.

On the issue of the guidelines regarding the organisation of Palestine Solidarity Week issued by the ministry which became a subject of debate among the people, Fadhlina said the matter did not arise because the guidelines were clear for the education community.

“The guidelines are for schools, for information to school administrators and implemented in schools and for the education community and they are very clear. It (issue) became controversial because it was politicised and disrupted by external parties,” she said. – Bernama