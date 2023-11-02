Fadillah: GPS not letting up on final days of campaign, vital for Iskandar Turkee to keep meeting voters

BINTULU (Nov 2): Although the campaign period for the Jepak by-election is in its final phase, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to meet as many voters as possible, said Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this is because some voters may still not know the coalition’s candidate Iskandar Turkee, who is from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

“It is important to promote him not only as a local but that he is also committed to serving the Jepak area and also sharing some of his vision for this area,” Fadillah said in a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

The PBB senior vice-president told the media this after the ‘Program Mesra Bersama Pemimpin’ at Kampung Kemunting last night.

Many GPS coalition leaders are still here to help the party machinery campaign.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is GPS Jepak by-election director of operations, has led a big group to accompany Iskandar since the first day of campaigning.

The Jepak by-election will see a three-cornered fight between Iskandar, Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party, and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

The by-election is being held following the death of six-term incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Jepak state constituency has 22,804 voters, comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.