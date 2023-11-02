Fire damages 90 pct of single-storey terraced house in Matang

KUCHING (Nov 2): A single-storey terraced house at Taman Malihah, Matang was 90 per cent damaged by a fire, which started around 11.10am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no injuries were reported as the house occupants, a 69-year-old woman and two males aged 21 and 14, managed to flee to safety.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations, who managed to put the fire under control at 12.07pm using two water nozzles with water sourced from their fire trucks.

According to Bomba, the fire is believed to have started from the house’s kitchen.

The house measured around 111 square metres.

Also at the scene were the police and technicians from Sesco.