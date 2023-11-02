Flood: Bomba S’wak delegates essential tasks to community leaders

KUCHING (Nov 2): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has empowered the community leaders at the village level to assist them in preparing communities for flood threats during this northeast monsoon season.

Its Director Datu Khiruddin Drahman said village chiefs play a vital role as the first responders in the flood disaster risk management, hence, have undergone the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programme.

This programme, he said, is getting the community leaders be well-prepared for their roles at the village level as well as in the coordinated tasks with Bomba and other relevant agencies.

“Sarawak is very big – 124,449 km square, but we only have 38 fire stations, thus, we need the community leaders to assist us in this disaster relief task.

“The respective locations of evacuation centres, for instance, should be at their fingertips by now,” Khiruddin told the press after the launching of the department’s disaster readiness month at its headquarters here yesterday.

“The essence of the matter is that we need to act with speed and urgency as human lives are at stake, and therefore, it is important that the community leaders make the right decision in such critical moment,” he stressed.

On the monsoon preparedness and response plan, Khiruddin said state Bomba is ready to mobilise its 1,590 personnel; 48 marine boats; 87 utility vehicles (4WD), 16 lorries and one helicopter to face floods this year.

Earlier, Federal Secretary in Sarawak Dato Ahmad Nadzri Mohamad Hassan expressed his contentment in the state Bomba preparedness and good coordination with the media and the community.