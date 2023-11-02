Human Resources Ministry urges MYAirline employees to file outstanding salary claims promptly

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 2): MYAirline employees affected by the company’s operations suspension since Oct 12 have been urged to file their outstanding salary claims at the nearest Labour Department (JTK) Office promptly.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) said this is necessary to enable further actions to be taken in accordance with the applicable laws.

It said 123 of the airline’s employees have filed their outstanding salary claims as of Oct 31 and the ministry had also held a meeting with those involved on Oct 16.

“The MOHR is concerned about the situation faced by MYAirline employees. The ministry, together with JTK, will continuously monitor and ensure the welfare of these employees is always safeguarded and protected,” it said.

The suspension of MYAirline’s operations on Oct 12, reportedly due to financial pressures, has raised questions among over 500 employees of the airline regarding their employment status in the company, which commenced its inaugural flight on Dec 1 last year.

On Oct 16, the Director and Interim Executive of MYAirline, Datuk Seri Azharuddin A Rahman, reportedly said that the company would prioritise resolving two critical issues: refunding customers who had made ticket reservations and paying employee salaries. – Bernama