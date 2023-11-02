Kuching man gets 9 years jail, caning for slashing uncle with machete and slapping mum

KUCHING (Nov 2): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 27-year-old man to a total of nine years in prison and three strokes of the rotan for slashing his uncle on the head with a machete and slapping his mother.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Mohammad Sahnizam Musa on his own guilty plea to two charges read to him by a court interpreter.

The charges were framed under Section 326 and Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

For the first charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code, Afidah sentenced Mohammad Sahnizam to eight years in prison and three strokes of the rotan, while for the second charge under Section 323 of the same Code, he was jailed for one year.

Afidah ordered for the jail sentences to run concurrently from the day of his arrest on Aug 26.

According to the facts of the case, Mohammad Sahnizam attacked his 43-year-old uncle with a machete and caused injuries to the back of the latter’s head and face in Kampung Tabuan Hilir around 3.30am on Aug 26.

He then slapped his 63-year-old mother, who tried to stop the attack.

A police report led to Mohammad Sahnizam’s arrest on the same day.

Deputy public prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim prosecuted the case while Mohammad Sahnizam was unrepresented by legal counsel.