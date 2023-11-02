Limbang cops seek to add manpower, assets in rural parts of district

LIMBANG (Nov 2): The district police are looking to increase its manpower and assets for rural areas in Limbang, said OCPD chief Supt Parum Niot.

He said a working paper on this proposal would be presented on Nov 10 this year to the state police headquarters for consideration.

“We have already prepared a working paper, considering that now the population ratio for Limbang district is one policeman to 226 villagers, which is below the ratio set by the International Police.

“The working paper will include a mini police station for the Hulu Medamit area and the Limpaku Pinang area,” he said during a town hall meeting at the Kampung Pahlawan multipurpose hall, here Monday.

Also present were Limbang District Officer Sulaiman Engal and deputy Limbang police chief DSP Liong Tindan.

Meanwhile, Parum disclosed that the district police recorded three cases categorised as violent crime this year, comprising two rape cases and one unarmed robbery case.

“All the perpetrators have been arrested and been charged in court,” he added.

He also said the narcotics division has recorded 273 cases so far this year, which is an increase from the 241 cases recorded in 2022.