Look in mirror first before accusing PM of being rhetorical, Peter tells Pandikar

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony criticised Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia who accused Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of only being rhetorical to develop Sabah.

Peter said that the Usno president should ‘look in the mirror’ first before doubting the Prime Minister’s sincerity in solving the problems in this state.

He said Pandikar had previously been in the government for so long but had never been vocal about the issues he was raising now.

“Give the Prime Minister space to carry out his duties. It has not even been a year Anwar became Prime Minister, so there is no need to push too hard.

“Pandikar used to be in the government for so long, why didn’t he voice it first? When he became Speaker, when he held a position in the government. Don’t be a hypocrite, look at yourself first.

“Before accusing the Prime Minister, first strengthen your position, say collect a billion ringgit in taxes, where does the money go? Not to mention the story of ‘kambing makan pasir’ (goats eating sand),” Peter said in a statement on Thursday.

The ‘sand-eating goat’ is believed referring to the goat breeding project on Bambangan Island, Kudat that was recently became controversial.

Pandikar in a statement had demanded that the Prime Minister fulfill the government’s promises to Sabah and not just being rhetorical.

The video of Pandikar’s statement was also posted on the official Facebook page of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, believed to be after a solidarity programme demanding the rights of Sabah, in Keningau, recently.

Peter said Anwar is the only Prime Minister who is very committed to restoring the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

“So we give him (Anwar) space. Since he became Prime Minister, many initiatives have been implemented, which benefit Sabah.

“Pandikar’s actions are as if the Prime Minister or the government did nothing at all,” he said.

Peter also advised Pandikar and GRS to resolve their internal problems first before slamming and loudly criticising the Unity Government.

He said GRS should be clear in their support for the Unity Government instead of ‘bathing in two pools’.

“GRS supports the Unity Government but there are their leaders in the leadership of Perikatan Nasional (PN), everyone knows (Datuk) Yong Teck Lee is with PN.

“State your position (GRS) clearly, solve your own problems first,” he added.