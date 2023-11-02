Motorcyclist suffers gash to his neck after collision at Jalan Stapok Utama

KUCHING (Nov 2): A 28-year-old man suffered a gash to his neck after his motorcycle collided with a car at Jalan Stapok Utama here around 11.30am today.

The victim is also believed to be suffering from internal head injuries as a result of the accident.

According to sources, the victim, who is from Kampung Semarah Padi, was heading straight towards MJC Batu Kawa when the accident occurred near the junction of an apartment.

The victim, who was still conscious after the accident, were aided by the members of the public before an ambulance was called to the scene.

He is currently being warded at the Sarawak General Hospital’s red zone for medical treatment.