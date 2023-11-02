MYAirline fiasco: Socso implements interventions; processing 357 Employment Insurance System applications

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has carried out five intervention programmes to help unravel the problems faced by employees of the cash-strapped low-cost airline, MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline).

Sosco group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said that the first intervention was held through an online meeting with the airline’s human resources management on Oct 12, which was immediately after MYAirline announced the suspension of operations.

He said that based on information on the current situation of the airline’s employees, Socso then collaborated with Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS) to plan efforts to absorb MYAirline employees through interviews for cabin crew, engineer and customer service positions, on Oct 14.

Mohammed Azman added that the development led to two more online and physical meetings being held, on Oct 18 and 19 respectively.

“The meeting involving MYAirline’s top management is to draw up a follow-up programme, which needs to be held as soon as possible, to ensure the welfare and survival of the airline’s employees are protected.

“The outcome of the meeting then led to a briefing on the benefits of the Employment Insurance System (SIP) and employee profiling, by the Employment Service Officer for MYAirline staff located in Subang Jaya, for two days starting Oct 25,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohammed Azman said that, through the briefing, Socso also obtained details of MYAirline employees to process 357 SIP benefit applications, for a maximum period of six months, to ensure the survival of their families.

He added that Socso’s efforts to channel aid to resolve the crisis experienced by MYAirline workers also received cooperation from the National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (NUFAM).

The status of MYAirline’s employee service contract was one of the factors affecting the benefit application process, through the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800).

He said that, however, Socso will continue to multiply efforts towards channelling aid, including in terms of providing benefits, new job placements and improving skills among MYAirline employees.

He said it is important for employers to ensure Socso contributions for employees are made in accordance with regulations because if employers are negligent, the welfare of employees will be affected when layoffs occur.

Mohammed Azman said Socso views seriously employers who are not registered and making contributions for their workers to Socso, and strict action will be taken if there is any non-compliance with the matter.

Previously, MYAirline announced the suspension of its operations with effect from Oct 12 until further notice, among other things due to financial pressures which caused operations to be suspended pending shareholder restructuring and company recapitalisation.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) announced that it has suspended MYAirline’s Air Service Licence (ASL) with immediate effect.

The suspension will protect the interests of passengers and employees affected by the suspension of MYAirline’s operations, as well as taking into account the challenges faced by the aviation industry during the post-Covid-19 pandemic. 0 Bernama

