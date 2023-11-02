Nasdaq move to unlock AirAsia’s value in the US market

KUCHING (Nov 2): Capital A Bhd (Capital A) has proposed the listing of a unit, which is the licensee of the AirAsia brand, via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), on Nasdaq at a US$1 billion (about RM4.77 billion) valuation.

The group has entered into a letter of intent with Atherium Acquisition Corp (GMFI), a SPAC listed on Nasdaq for the proposed business combination between GMFI and Capital A International (CAPI).

The proposal entails the acquisition of the entire 100 per cent stake in CAPI by GMFI that will result in CAPI becoming a new publicly listed company on Nasdaq. Both parties intend to complete the negotiation three months from the letter of execution of intent.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) was positive on this latest corporate development by Capital A which will form part of the proposed regularisation plan to lift it out of the PN17 status.

“Specifically, the group will setup a new company called CAPI which in turn will acquire 100 per cent stake in Brand AA Sdn Bhd, the entity that has the rights to collect royalty fees from AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (AAAGL), the exclusive licensee of the AirAsia Brand for AAAGL’s aviation related business and its leasing business (primarily responsible for the procurement and delivery of the requisite aircraft for the aviation group),” it explained.

“CAPI will be a new investment and strategic development company that leverages the AirAsia brand and capitalises on core capabilities in aviation, travel and hospitality and digital technologies, becoming a standalone publicly traded company in the US with 100 per cent equity interest in AirAsia Brand and Leasing.

“CAPI intends to generate revenue from brand royalty and the leasing of aircraft. Additionally, it will be involved in tactical acquisition, incubation and partnerships to provide platforms for entrepreneurs.”

Researchers with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said this merger was one component of the group’s larger strategy to address and uplift its PN17 status in Malaysia.

“It presents an avenue for the group to unlock the value of the AirAsia brand. It will also provide the group with exposure to the US capital markets via Nasdaq, which are generally known to be more receptive to financial endeavors of this nature,” it said.

“The expected impact of the Proposed Business Combination will be disclosed in a detailed announcement when the definitive agreement is signed tentatively in 1Q24.”

Capital A will no longer generate revenue and potential profits from AirAsia Brand royalties.

After the proposed business combination is finalised, anticipating a pro forma gain from this merger, it should improve the group’s shareholders’ equity which stood at minus RM10.20 billion as of 2QFY23.

Moreover, post the completion of the merger, the group will have the opportunity for indirect participation in the profits of the disposed business through its ownership of consideration shares and consideration securities.

MIDF Research said the implementation of the proposed business combination depends on the approval of the group’s board of directors and shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting, in addition to obtaining the necessary approval from Bursa Securities for the Group to execute its proposed regularisation plan, among other considerations.