Naval Region 4 HQ to be built in Bintulu after approval letter from S’wak govt

KUCHING (Nov 2): The construction of the new Naval Region 4 headquarters for the Royal Malaysian Navy in Samalaju, Bintulu will start after receiving an approval letter from the Sarawak government.

According to an Information Department report, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Bintulu is a strategic location as it is near the Kasawari Gas Field and Beting Patinggi Ali in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the South China Sea, and it is crucial to strengthen the country’s waters there.

“Therefore, our ministry has decided to construct a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in the Bintulu Airport area.

“These bases clearly demonstrates the government’s commitment, especially through Mindef, to ensure that the country’s borders are always kept in a state of readiness,” said Mohamad when met after a courtesy call to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

In the meeting, among other issues that were discussed were the construction of the 31st Malaysian Infantry Brigade headquarters, Border Regiment and the construction of border control posts.

“As of now, the Border Regiment base is in rented commercial areas in Kidurong. We (Mindef) already have the land for the construction, but there are issues related to that area that need to be resolved first,” said Mohamad.

For the border control post, he said Mindef has granted approval for the establishment of new posts.