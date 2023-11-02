Perkasa Timur Maritime Exercise to conclude in Muara Tebas this Saturday

KUCHING (Nov 2): The ongoing Perkasa Timur Maritime Exercise conducted by the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will come to a close at the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) in Muara Tebas here this Saturday.

The exercise involves a total of 14 MMEA ships, of which seven will berth at the Kuching Port Authority in Pending while the remaining seven will berth in Komtas from tomorrow afternoon.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus when met during a dinner with the media last night (Nov 1) said seven of the ships will be for MMEA Sarawak while the other seven will be for MMEA Sabah.

“After the closing ceremony, seven of the ships will return to Kota Kinabalu in Sabah,” he added.

He also said the closing ceremony on Saturday will be graced by MMEA deputy director-general (Operations) Rear Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin, who is also taking part in the exercise.

The exercise which started on October 28 in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah is to show MMEA’s assets and their capabilities to defend the country’s sovereignty from the encroachment of foreign vessels in the South China Sea.

“We need to create our omni-presence at sea because we have faced many intrusions from Vietnam fishermen and military vessels from China in our waters,” he said.

He also said Malaysia has a vast number of oil platforms which is an important asset to produce raw petroleum and gas.

Also present at the dinner last night was MMEA Malaysia’s corporate communications director Faridah Shuin and her deputy Amir Khusairi Harun.