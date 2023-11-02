Rhinos remain in contention for top three finish

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Datuk Kim Swee believes Sabah FC remain in contention to finish among the three top teams in the Super League.

The Sabah head coach said with four matches to go including the postponed Kelantan FC match, the Rhinos must score as many points possible in order to achieve the target.

“All the league matches after this will be very important for us.

“We must be ready in the four remaining games because if anything were to happen to the third and fourth placed teams, the chances are we could still finish the season in the top three,” he said on Thursday.

Fifth placed Sabah FC are on 42 points and are currently eight points behind third placed Kedah Darul Aman FC and 10 points behind second placed Selangor FC while Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are the runaway leaders with 67 points.

However, the Rhinos along with fourth placed Sri Pahang FC (44 points) have played one game less than the current top three teams.

“We can’t take our remaining matches lightly, even against (bottom team) Kelantan FC. After that we will face Terengganu FC (away), Perak FC (away) and Kedah in Likas.

“It is important that we finish the league strongly as we need to build a positive momentum in our AFC Cup campaign where we hope to make it into the next stage,” added Kim Swee.

Commenting on the league tie against Kelantan FC that has now been postponed for a second time, Kim Swee preferred to look at the brighter side of things.

The match was originally scheduled on September 29 in Kota Bahru but heavy rain forced the cancellation of the match and rescheduled to November 3, only to be postponed yet again.

The latest postponement has now given the Rhinos extra days to prepare for the home clash against Vietnam side Haiphong FC in the AFC Cup Group H match on November 9.

“We must take full advantage of the situation to prepare well and rectify any weaknesses before facing Haiphong FC,” said Kim Swee.

The first round group meeting between the sides saw the Rhinos go down fighting 2-3 in Hanoi.

After the conclusion of the group first round fixtures, Haiphong FC and Sabah FC are on six points while Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and Singapore’s Hougang United are on three points each.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee opines that football clubs need the support and assistance, including financially, from their respective state governments to be able to function efficiently.

He said the support did not confine to the club’s senior team but must also include the junior teams as well.

“Whenever you go, I believe there are obstacles (faced by football clubs). Looking at our football scenario, of course we need the state government to step in and provide assistance especially in term of financial.

“It is not only for the main team but also at junior level where development projects are very important.

“That is why we need strong financial source, which I believe only the state government or big companies have the ability to sponsor football club or junior teams so that they are able to carry out their task better,” he suggested.

Kim Swee said this when asked on the possibility that the Malaysian Football League (MFL) 2024 will have lesser clubs participating due to financial difficulties.

The latest team to be linked were Sabah FC after a recent viralled TikTok video purportedly made by a player from the under-23 team who claimed that they have not been paid salary for several months.