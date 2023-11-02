RM1 million worth of medical appliances for Sabah patients

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Four hundred patients in Sabah will receive adjustable beds and mattresses worth RM1 million.

They were donated by Malaysia Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint and received by Jenddy Datuk OKK Sanggau, the political secretary of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib, on Thursday.

“It is a blessing when we receive this support from all of you. This is good news, especially for patients who are in need of the appliances,” James said in his speech at the handing over of the Homeward programme aids to the Sabah Welfare Services Department at the ministry’s office.

“I am grateful to the Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for supporting this programme by giving 400 units of adjustable beds and 200 units of mattresses costing RM1 million to the Sabah Welfare Services Department.

“This department hopes there will be continued support from the Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints by increasing the quality of life of the people who are in need in Sabah,” he added.

James, who is Sugut assemblyman, also said that the Homeward programme is one of the services under the department.

“The main objective of the programme is to prepare medical rehabilitation support appliances to help the bedridden cronic patients, people with disabilities and palliative care patients towards improving care quality,” he said.

“It also provides opportunities to patients undergoing rehabilitation and care in their family environment and support those directly under the Sabah Maju Jaya initiative,” he said.

The minister also said that this will be able to reduce the application for entry into institutions for senior citizens and people with disabilities which are already at maximum capacity.

“The implementation of this programme has shown obvious impacts as 200 bedridden patients are waiting for their turn to receive the support devices.

“It has also successfully reduced the waiting time from 200 days to 100 days. Patients undergoing treatment at the hospitals can return home and undergo rehabilitation at home,” he said.

Meanwhile, James said that prior to this, Yayasan Petronas had contributed 405 units of adjustable beds and 13 oxygen supply equipment.

He said the first phase of the Homeward programme was from January till April 2022 which was successfully implemented in its entirety and provided excellence result to more than 400 patients in need.

“But the total is not able to meet the true needs in Sabah. The department has more than 2,000 cronic patients requiring assistance,” he said.

He added that the programme is a priority of the government under the Sabah Maju Jaya initiative and received special attention from the Sabah Head of State for its continuity.

Present at the event were Sabah Welfare Services Department director Jais Asri, Sabah Community Welfare Department deputy director, Ali Hassan Kahar, and Sabah Community Services Council executive secretary Joeanne Lee.

Representatives from the Malaysian Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints were Hong Kong second advisor based in Asia in the region presidency, Elder Michael Tey, manager for the entire Asia region for humanity project based in Hong Kong, Mickey Lui, district president for the Sabah North Church, Jopius Mekeg, and volunteer from Canada, Elder Daniel Kane and Sister Kane.