Roxy Impiana Hotel owner: I ain’t afraid of no ghosts

KUCHING (Nov 2): Roxy Impiana Hotel owner Lee Chin Teck said while he is never afraid of ghosts or probably does not believe in them at all, he assured the public that they are doing their best to make them feel safe while staying at the hotel.

“I am not scared of things such as ghosts, but my wife advised me to do it, so I obliged and asked the church to hold a blessing service for this hotel.

“She wants the hotel’s customers to know that we are doing our best to make them feel safe while staying at this hotel,” said the Tecktonic managing director, which owns the Roxy hotel chain in Sarawak.

The Trinity Methodist Church has been invited to bless the opening of the much-talked-about Roxy Impiana Hotel tonight, which has been given a fresh new look.

Revd Jabez Tiong led the blessing ceremony assisted by Revd Chan Chok Ong.

The long-abandoned hotel at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here was given a new lease of life by Tecktonic and now opens its door to guests and visitors alike.

Making a comeback under a new name, Roxy Impiana Hotel will be the latest addition to the Roxy Hotel chain by developer Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Lee recently said he had spent a year renovating the eight-storey building that used to house Impiana Hotel.

“The building, which was built in 1967, had been abandoned for over 20 years, and because of that, people say that the building is haunted,” he said.

In its beginning, the building was a hotel called ‘Country View Hotel’, which featured a popular karaoke place.

It changed management in the late 1980s and was renamed Impiana Hotel, which was closed for good by early 2000s.

Because of its derelict state for many years, the building was reputedly haunted and had been featured in several online articles about haunted places in Malaysia.

Many stories abound about supposed paranormal sightings and incidents, but none has ever been verified, adding to its mystery.

However after making a comeback, the hospitality property at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here is now equipped with 46 rooms, four junior suites and six serviced apartments.

It also features Kuching’s first sky bar.