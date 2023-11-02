Sagah: S’wak Year 6 assessment no conflict with federal education policy

KUCHING (Nov 2): Sarawak’s proposal to have its own assessment system for Year 6 pupils will not conflict with the federal education policy, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah.

The state Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said the proposal is not meant to challenge the national education policy but rather to complement it.

“This effort will enhance the state’s quality of education and benefit both Sarawak and the nation. We want the best for Sarawak and all Sarawakians.

“That’s why Sarawak is firm in demanding greater education autonomy as this is actually just an administrative matter,” he told a press conference at the ministry’s office here today.

Sagah said that his ministry has been engaging with educational experts on the matter, and would also gather feedback from parents.

He pointed out that assessments for Year 6 pupils were not new, and have been used to facilitate the pupils’ entry into Mara Junior Science Colleges, science secondary schools and the state-owned Yayasan Sarawak international secondary school.

“We have carried out assessments for our international school with no objection from the federal government.

“We are not competing with them, but complementing them with our own funds,” he said, adding that his ministry would also consult the state Education Department on the proposed assessments.

Sagah also explained that the proposal is not meant to burden the pupils but to help them chart their direction based on their strengths and interests.

This, he stressed, is crucial especially to evaluate the children’s strength and potential based on their performance, as well as to determine their field of interests whether to further their secondary studies in either the Arts or Science streams.

“This is one of the ways for us to improve the education system in our state. It can be considered as an administrative matter.

“Of course we want the best for our people. If we do this, it will be at our own expense,” he said, adding that this plan is in tandem with Sarawak’s development policies towards pursuing a green economy and becoming a high-income state by 2030.