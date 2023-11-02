Sagah: S’wak’s own assessment system for Year 6 vital for Dual Language Programme

KUCHING (Nov 2): The implementation of Sarawak’s own assessment system for Year 6 school students is vital in the light of the current Dual Language Programme (DLP), that is the teaching of mathematics and science in English, explained Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Sarawak Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development pointed out that the assessment will serve as a means to gauge the effectiveness of the DLP, as well as all other initiatives which the Sarawak government has put in place to increase uptake of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects in schools.

With the assessment in place, Sagah in a statement today said his ministry will also be able to identify areas for improvement and implement interventions.

“I am pleased to acknowledge and welcome the recent positive response from Yang Berhormat Puan Fadhlina Sidek, Minister for Education Malaysia (MOE) regarding her Ministry’s support towards Sarawak’s initiative to introduce its own assessment system for Year 6 school students in place of the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR),” said Sagah.

He also said his ministry appreciates and welcomes the collaborative efforts of the federal MOE and the Sarawak State Education Department (JPNS) in providing valuable input for the state’s ongoing endeavours to raise the quality of its education.

“It is essential for me to reiterate that our intention in introducing our own assessment system is not to burden teachers, parents, and students alike with undue stress. Instead, our primary goal is to put in place positive initiatives in shaping the future direction of education for our students.

“In light of the current DLP, that is the teaching of Mathematics and Science in English, which we have implemented in Sarawak, such an assessment is vital,” he said.

Sagah said he is looking forward to working closely with all stakeholders, especially the MOE and JPNS in making this initiative a success.

He said he believes that together, all players can create an education system that benefits the students and Sarawak, and the nation as a whole.