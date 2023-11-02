Thursday, November 2
Sibu Central Bomba responds to afternoon garbage fire

By Philip Wong on Sarawak
Bomba photo shows the pile of garbage that was burned.

SIBU (Nov 2): The Sibu Central Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station today responded to a call this afternoon of a garbage fire at Jalan Foochow here.

The station in a statement said the call was received around 1.45pm and a team was mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, it was found the garbage pile was deliberately set on fire but the flame was already extinguished by a resident using tap water from a garden hose,” it said.

The operation commander advised the resident to refrain from conducting open burning.

After making sure the fire was completely extinguished, the firefighters wrapped up the operation around 2.16pm.

