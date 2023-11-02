SMC: Pet dog attacks top the list of 604 dog-bite cases in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 2): A total of 604 individuals here reported dog-bite cases from January to September this year – to which 76 per cent of the victims were bitten by their own pet dogs.

In stating this, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) shared a statistic obtained from the Sibu Health Department that the highest rate of attacks was from the owners’ own pet dogs.

“For Week 1 to Week 39 of this year, a total of 459 dog-bite cases were recorded from pet dog owners, while stray dog bites were observed in 145 cases,” SMC said in a statement.

The highest number of dog-bite cases (for both pets and strays), meanwhile, was reported in Ulu Nang Sang with 75 cases.

This was followed by 40 cases each in Tong Sang and Tiong Hua; Rejang Park (39); Sukun / Lada (31); and Farley (33).

Other areas were Pedada with 30 cases; Permai (29); Indah/Aup (23); Diong Kik (21); Apollo/Deshon (20); Wong King Huo (19); and Sentosa (18).

Meanwhile, the areas with least or below ten dog-bite cases were Pusat Bandar, Kwong Ann and Ding Lik Kong – with two cases each; Kampung Dato (3); Awang Ramli Amit and Sg. Antu (4); Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg (7); Bukit Lima and Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce (8); and Pulau Li Hua and Jeriah (9).