Solar power plant to improve electricity supply in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Nov 2): In a significant development for green and renewable energy in Sabah, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) together with SDK Power Sdn Bhd (SPSB) will start commercial operation for the first large scale solar (LSS) plant in Sandakan by the end of this month.

The development of this 10MWac LSS plant spans about 39 acres and the facility will house an impressive array of 24,672 solar panels, collectively harnessing the power from the sun to generate 10MWac of clean electricity.

This will substantially improve Sabah’s power grid electricity reserve margin, which currently stands at 12.1 percent.

SPSB was among the 10 bidders under LSS1 and LSS2 scheme that was awarded the contract and signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SESB in August 2021.

In an official visit to the SDK Power LSS plant last Tuesday, SESB chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar voiced his unwavering enthusiasm for the commercial operation of this solar power project.

“SESB understands the urgency of the situation, and this solar power plant will help to address the frequent load shedding problem due to shortfall in the grid generation capacity. This will improve our grid’s reserve margin during peak load houras” he said in a statement on Thursday.

This 10MWac solar power plant, the largest so far in Sandakan, represents SESB’s commitment towards achieving Sabah’s renewable energy goals. Additionally, it symbolises SESB’s active role in supporting the national’s agenda in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

Highlighting the impact and significance of this development, Mohd Yaakob also mentioned that the remaining nine developers of LSS1 and LSS2 scheme will also come on stream to Sabah grid in stages until June 2024.