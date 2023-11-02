SRDC chairman: Selangau Carnival 2023 a level up

SIBU (Nov 2): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai hails the Selangau Carnival 2023 as the most successful ever since the event’s inception in 2015.

The Rafting Challenge as the carnival’s signature event, he said, was elevated to the next level with much quality and professionalism.

“This was made possible with the council’s introduction of outsourcing concept, where the three selected event management companies had proven their work professionalism throughout the organising of the carnival,” he said at a thanksgiving dinner held here Tuesday.

The Rafting Challenge that was held from July 27 to 29 this year, he added, has adopted the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for recording the race timing, unlike in previous years where it was done manually.

The manual time tracking, he said, has a high probability of being inaccurate and which can lead to disputes.

“With the introduction of this new technology, time tracking for each and every participating team will be more accurate and undisputable,” he explained.

Apart from the Rafting Challenge, Sempurai said that the Selangau Carnival will preserve its trademark in showcasing the traditions and culture of the Iban people – being the majority ethnic group in the district.

“We are proud to have the Iban cultural competition and show in this year’s carnival, to which I believe that this can give more exposure and knowledge to the younger generations.

“Each district in Sarawak has its own festivals, but what makes Selangau Carnival different from the others are the rafting challenge, alongside the cultural displays of the Iban people,” he said.

Also present were Selangau Carnival organising chairman Henry Kanyan, SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei and Selangau District Officer Inting Nyami.