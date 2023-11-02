Supermarket staff jailed for stealing rice

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): A supervisor of an express supermarket was sentenced to 10 months’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday for stealing a trolley of packed rice.

Magistrate Wan Farrah Farizza Wan Ghazali imposed the sentence on Sylviona Vallencie, 31, after the latter pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the supermarket on October 23.

The offence was committed with an accomplice who is still at large.

The court heard that Sylviona took out the packed rice and placed inside the trolley without making any payment.

There were eyewitnesses, who saw the incident and Sylviona’s actions were also caught on CCTV.

Sylviona was also seen taking the items and loaded them into a car.

In mitigation, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Carmen Khoo, who represented the accused, prayed for a lenient sentence, saying that she is a divorcee and has three children who are still small.

The lawyer further said that Sylviona was a first offender and she had regretted with what she had done.

When the court inquired about the packed rice, the prosecution said that they were not recovered and the supermarket suffered a big loss.

Meanwhile, Sylviona’s two workmates claimed trial in the same court here to separate charges of stealing and abetting.

Sales assistant Rosdie Rosman, 26, was alleged to have stolen a trolley of packed rice at the same time and place.

A 37-year-old supervisor of the supermarket, Fabian Julian was charged with two counts of abetting Sylviona and Rosdie in committing the alleged offence.

The magistrate fixed December 1 and 13 to re-mention the cases of Rosdie and Fabian.

They were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lim Ming Zoong @ Lawrence, and were released on RM3,000 bail with two local sureties for each charge.