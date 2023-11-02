SUPP Youth leader: Why pick on language of official correspondence when economy, unemployment more pressing

SIBU (Nov 2): The federal government should put more effort into improving the economy and reducing the high unemployment rate among school leavers instead of instructing government departments not to entertain letters written in a language other than Malay.

In stating this, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Youth chief Elson Tie Teck Hui said the directive reflected the short-sightedness of leaders from the peninsula.

He said the move would not help improve the peoples’ livelihoods but rather hinder multinational trade and investment, as well as decreasing the competitiveness of younger Malaysians.

“Leaders from the peninsula should emulate the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government. The learning and usage of English as an official language alongside Malay has always been safeguarded in whatever situation and that is the manifestation of the GPS government’s focus on people-centric issues,” Tie said in a statement.

Tie was responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive in Cyberjaya on Oct 25 for all government departments not to entertain letters written in languages other than Malay.

Anwar had said such letters should be returned to sender.

The Prime Minister’s remarks had attracted criticism from various quarters both in the peninsula and Sarawak.

Tie said the economic downturn had caused inflation, diminishing income, negative cash flow leading to rising debt and bankruptcy rates, as well as a high unemployment rate among school leavers.

He said the federal government needs to attract foreign investments to uplift the economy and formulate education policies that empower graduates with a high level of skills and professional competitiveness.

He pointed out that National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) debt had reached a high of RM70.48 billion last month.

“With an average of 200,000 new PTPTN borrowers estimated annually, the problem will be intensified,” he pointed out.

He added neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia are advancing economically by concentrating on improving and refining their English and Mandarin, while Malaysia seemed to be going against the stream.

“It’s no wonder why the Malaysian ringgit keeps on falling and our graduates keep on struggling to find a job. It is because our country is now driven by a government with conservative and anti-progression policies, in an opposite direction of global advancements,” he said.