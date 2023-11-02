Tourists among 19 injured in Semporna accident

SEMPORNA (Nov 2): Nineteen people, including 15 tourists from China, were injured after a tour bus and a three-tonne lorry collided along Jalan Utama Semporna/Tawau, near the Lepa roundabout, on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Semporna fire and rescue station at 12pm before four teams were dispatched to the location.

It took several minutes for fire and rescue personnel to free the lorry driver who pinned to his seat before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The 15 tourists, bus driver and conductor as well as the passenger of the lorry suffered minor injuries.