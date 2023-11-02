Work on concrete drains at Kpg Tudan Phase One to be completed soon

MIRI (Nov 2): Work to upgrade the drainage system at Kampung Tudan Phase One’s Jalan Melor is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the contractor is currently working on 435 metres of concrete drain to help solve flooding issues in the area.

“This is a project implemented through two allocations, one is under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and the other is under infrastructure fund, which was implemented through Miri City Council (MCC), with the total allocations being RM439,650.

“I’m satisfied with the development of the project here (Jalan Melor) as every year we strive to upgrade drains along Kampung Tudan Phase One to concrete,” he told reporters during a site visit this morning.

He added that the drainage system in Kampung Tudan Phase One has already greatly improved.

“As a result of the projects to upgrade the drainage system here, I no longer receive complaints about flooding incidents as happened in the past, and this is a positive development.

“The contractor is working to complete the entire drainage system upgrading work in Kampung Tudan Phase One on time.

“On our planning for next year’s allocation, we will continue the work on completing the upgrading of the drainage system throughout Kampung Tudan Phase Two and the rest of the areas,” he said.