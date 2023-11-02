Work on Kujang Mawang centralised school project reaches 20 pct completion, says Sagah

KUCHING (Nov 2): Construction on a centralised school project at Kujang Mawang near Tebedu has reached 20 per cent completion, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, the Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said construction, which started this year, is progressing ahead of schedule and looks set to be completed on time in March 2025.

“Based on a report from the Public Works Department (JKR) Serian, construction work started on Feb 23 this year and the contract cost is valued at RM23 million.

“The project implementation period is for 24 months, starting from March 9, 2023 to March 8, 2025,” he told the media after a site visit recently.

He explained the project is not only to replace the dilapidated school building at SK Kujang but also to increase its capacity to accommodate pupils from other low enrolment schools within an 18km radius.

Sagah explained that the centralised school will enable operations and maintenance costs savings, as well as provide complete and modern infrastructural facilities to improve the learning environment for pupils.

He commended JKR Serian and the contractor for being committed to implementing the project in an orderly and on-time manner.

He also thanked education advisor in the Premier’s Office Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong for mooting the project when he was Tebedu assemblyman and minister in charge of education prior to retiring from active politics in 2021.

The project was implemented under the third phase of the RM1 billion Dilapidated School Redevelopment Project.

Among those present during the site visit were Manyin; Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; and Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.