35 teachers from Sabah complete training program

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Thirty-five teachers from Sabah and one from Labuan have recently completed their Powering Knowledge – Program Duta Guru (PDG) training, a two-year programme that seeks to strengthen the capabilities of science, technology, engineering.and mathematics (STEM) teachers in schools with a majority of B40 students.

They are from the third cohort of the PDG, a joint initiative between Yayasan Petronas and the Ministry of Education (MOE) through its Education Policy Planning and Research Division (EPRD), along with Teach for Malaysia (TFM) and Petrosians as implementation partners.

The third cohort included a total of 243 teachers nationwide. They received their Duta Guru recognition

during the recent PDG National Symposium in Kuala Lumpur.

Juliah Jumpil from SMK Tamparuli said the PDG had helped her transition from the conventional chalk talk to more engaging lessons with her students.

She learned new methods such as the 5Es (Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate) and the Engineering Design Process (EDP).

“When we apply EDP to our teachings, we found that the students actively learn. It’s no longer a situation where the teacher would just talk and the students would just sit and listen. The lessons must encourage critical and cooperative thinking,” said Juliah, who is a recipient of PDG’s Kepimpinan Komuniti award.

Meanwhile, Aishah Mohd Aris from SMK Beluran, shared: “The PDG has transformed me. I used to dread sharing sessions. The PDG has taught me how to face crowds, interact with others, and get rid of nervousness. As a result, the students started to enjoy and understand my lessons.”

Aishah said she had also successfully applied EDP to her lessons and it pushed her students to complete projects on their own.

Aishah, who received the Inspirasi PDG award, said that the programme had changed her view on STEM.

“Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are all interconnected. My students used to view them as mere ‘subjects’ but now, they understand that these four elements are actually part of our everyday lives.”

The two-day symposium themed “Building Future-Proof Problem Solvers: Exploring the Intersection between Integrated STEM and a Sustainable Future” gathered over 900 attendees including key stakeholders, policymakers, educational subject experts, teachers and students from around the country.

PDG is currently training its fourth cohort consisting of 453 STEM teachers from secondary schools nationwide.