Abd Karim: Sarawak open to hosting of events on food, culture, performing arts

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts welcomes anyone who wishes to host events that encompass food, culture and performing arts in Sarawak.

However, such events must have connotation with the elements of tourism, said minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Nevertheless, we are prepared to assist in realising these events.

“Moreover, the ministry has provided various support and funding assistance for such initiative, including establishing the ‘Sarawak Heritage, Arts, and Culture Fund’.

“This is to provide support and also a channel for financial assistance to further strengthen the efforts in the recovery of the arts, heritage, and culture sector in Sarawak.

“This fund also aims to promote and ensure sustainability-related programs, and enhance the capacity of individuals, heritage industries, and arts and culture in Sarawak,” he said in his speech for the ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebration of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak, at the Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here tonight.

The event included an exhibition showcasing batik creations and also a fashion show featuring designs by the winners of the International Sarawak Batik Design Competition (BatikDesCOM23).

Organised by UiTM’s International Affairs Unit and Entiti Kecemerlangan Dalaman UiTM: BORNery, with support from Abdul Karim’s ministry, the BatikDesCOM23 kicked off on Aug 15 and concluded on Oct 30.

Every design produced by 35 participants had since been immortalised in the ‘Jauhari Hati Series’ collection of UiTM Sarawak.

The grand winner was Dayang Aina Maisarah Awang Karim, a Sarawakian and a student of the Diploma in Fine Arts at UiTM Sarawak, whose batik design was inspired by the ‘empurau’, regarded as the ‘King of Sarawak River Fish’.

Apart from the cash prize of RM3,000, she also clinched the Jury’s Choice Award, pocketing another RM1,000.

On competition, Abdul Karim expressed hope that events such BatikDesCOM23 would provide a great platform for the batik industry and also boost the state’s tourism sector.