Awg Tengah: Jepak longhouse voters will be ‘backbone’ for GPS to get larger majority

BINTULU (Nov 3): Longhouse folk in Jepak constituency will be the ‘backbone’ for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win with a larger majority in tomorrow’s by-election, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier, who is GPS Jepak by-election operations director, urged longhouse voters to turn out in force to ensure GPS’ Iskandar Turkee has a decisive victory.

“What is important here is that all the voters should come out en masse to carry out their responsibilities,” he said in a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Awang Tengah was met while campaigning for Iskandar at Rumah Panjang Ijau Undah, Sungai Sebemban at Jalan Pesisir Jepak, Kuala Tatau last night.

He said longhouse voters will play a critical role in guaranteeing GPS’ landslide victory across all 45 voting channels at 14 polling stations.

“Longhouse residents are the main pillar of GPS’ strength to gain a big majority so that the voice of the people in the constituency could be heard more at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly later,” he said.

According to him, Jepak folk should make a sensible decision by not voting for candidates from Opposition parties, who are incapable of assisting the people.

“GPS is not only providing MRP (minor rural project), but also Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocations and house repairs we offer every year,” he said.

Among those present were Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu permanent chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar; Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat; Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais; Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Java – a political secretary to the Premier; Penghulu Isa Megong; and Tuai Rumah Ijau Undah.

Iskandar is in a three-cornered fight for the constituency against Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

A total of 22,804 voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in the by-election.

The Jepak by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, on Sept 15.

During the 12th state election in 2021, Talib retained the seat with a total of 6,277 votes and a 4,243-vote majority.