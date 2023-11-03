Bandar Kuching MP: Seize benefits of expanded Madani Medical Scheme

KUCHING (Nov 3): All Malaysians should take advantage of the free medical services offered by the federal government through the Madani Medical Scheme, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the scheme is a pilot initiative by the Ministry of Health to accommodate the health needs of the B40 group for acute primary care services and to provide them free treatment from private general practitioner (GP) clinics.

“While there is a good response to the initiative, there is still room for more households to benefit from the initiative,” said Dr Yii, who is also the special advisor to the Health Minister, in a statement yesterday.

He said the government has allocated RM250 to Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients, RM125 for senior citizens (without their partner), and RM75 for singles.

For Kuching alone, this initiative is said to be benefitting 53,287 households, he added.

Dr Yii also disclosed Putrajaya’s plan to extend the initiative in Budget 2024, adding that STR recipients could obtain as many free treatments until the household allocation is used up.

“The STR recipients will be registered into this initiative automatically, and all they need to do is to bring their identification card to a registered GP clinic,” he said.

Adding on, he said 11 districts throughout Malaysia had been initially selected for the implementation of the initiative, including Kuching.

“This initiative has since been extended to different other parts of the country, including Sarawak.

“In Sarawak, there are a total of 14,425 households enrolled for the initiative, and a total of 23,431 visits have been made with a total of 83 GPs registered. These places include Kuching, Bau, Betong, Bintulu, Miri, Mukah, Samarahan, Saratok, Serian, Sibu and Sri Aman.

“Kuching alone as of Oct 29 this year had a total of 20,837 visits, with a total of 12,558 households enrolled and a total of 45 GPs clinics registered,” he said.