Be cautious when using Semporna-Tawau road

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Motorists have been reminded to be more vigilant and exercise caution when using Semporna-Tawau road, given the increased volume of traffic.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew gave the advice after a fatal accident between a tour bus and a lorry at KM21 of Jalan Semporna-Tawau near Semporna on Thursday.

Liew said between January and June this year, the Tun Sakaran Marine park had recorded more than 30,000 visitors, and the number should be more as this figure does not include visitor arrivals from other dive resorts.

“Road traffic thus would have increased in the recent months with more vehicles ferrying travellers from the Tawau Airport to Semporna.

“At the moment, there is only one access road into Semporna from the Tawau Airport. Hence, I advise road users to be more vigilant and suggest that they be allocated extra travel time as they commute and practise safe driving for the betterment of everyone,” she said in a statement on Friday.

The minister also extended her condolences to the family of the victim who was travelling in the tour bus with other tourists when the accident happened at 11.30am.

Semporna district police chief Superintendent Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said that the 56-year-old man died while 14 other bus passengers, all from China, aged between 30 and 60, escaped unhurt.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred after a lorry from Tawau heading to Semporna had swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the tour bus from the direction of Semporna heading to Tawau Airport.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the bus ferrying 15 passengers, 10 men and five women, skidded and overturned on the left side of the road.

“The lorry driver also sustained a broken right leg and was referred to Tawau Hospital,” he said in a statement here, adding that the tourist bus driver suffered trauma and was sent to the hospital.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and anyone with information can contact investigating officer Inspector Hemkkumar Ayathuray at 012-365 0021 or 089-782020.

Meanwhile, three people were seriously injured after a car crashed with an express bus in front of SK Nalapak in Ranau on Friday.

The victims of the 11am accident were the occupants of the car identified as Marlin Markos (age unknown), Achar Shandrson, seven, and Ashley, eight.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hamsa Isnurdini said a distress call was received at 11.29am.

He said the three victims had already been taken to the Ranau Hospital when firemen arrived at the scene.

All the 43 passengers of the bus and driver were not injured.