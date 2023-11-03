Betong devt agency identifies 10 agro-related projects worth RM6.5 mln in Krian

SARATOK (Nov 3): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) has identified 10 projects with a sum of RM6.5 million for the development of Krian’s agriculture and agro-food industry sectors.

Krian assemblyman Friday Belik was speaking to reporters after attending the BDDA committee meeting in Betong, near here today.

“Out of the list of projects, 10 projects have been identified to be developed with this RM6.5 million allocation and project tenders have already been issued,” he said.

“The first phase development plan for the agricultural sector and agro-food industry in Krian focuses on strengthening its basic facilities such as the upgrading of plantation and farm roads.

“Good road connectivity and transport infrastructure can improve economic growth prospects by facilitating trade of Krian’s local products, and which also benefits the farming community in this area,” he said.

“The Sarawak government is committed to develop the state’s agricultural potential,” he said at the meeting which was also attended by Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas, BDDA secretariat and representatives from other implementing agencies.